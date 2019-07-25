(CBS Local)– “Orange Is The New Black” returns to Netflix for its final season this weekend and many like Christina Toth will be sad to see it end.

The actor, who plays an inmate named Annalisa Damiva on the show, trained at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York before landing a part on the show. Toth graduated from their two year Meisner conservatory program and didn’t jump into the series until season six last year.

“The people that love Orange and watch Orange really tell you,” said Toth in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I loved doing it. I arrived and I would just sit and watch Natasha [Lyonne] and Yael [Stone]. There is so much to learn from these two and everybody. They are like a well of resources you want to soak in.”



While Toth has had roles in other shows like “Boardwalk Empire”, nothing she’s done compares to her experience on “Orange Is The New Black” because of the impact the show has had on the binge-watching habits of audience members.

“What I realized the other day is that the show started in 2013 when Netflix was still direct to DVD,” said Toth. “The idea of binging was so foreign. That was just six years ago and it feels like binging and streaming has been going on forever. That shows you how Orange was at the starting point of that. It showed you what television could look like. They started a conversation and it paved the road for people to be unapologetic.”

Season seven drops on Friday and Toth says fans will be in for an emotional experience when they finish the series.

“Orange has always been really invested in the political world and they really went there,” said Toth. “This season, although it was the finale, there’s no tying of a pretty bow. Everything is there. It is extremely human and these women are individuals that are beyond the characters. I feel like this season is a huge drawing of that. I got excited when I was reading it.”