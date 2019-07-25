



A convicted killer who was controversially released from a New York prison just days ago, is already back behind bars.

State officials say 66-year old Richard LaBarbera violated terms of his parole and was re-arrested.

Authorities didn’t specify the exact nature of the violation.

LaBarbera was paroled on July 8 after serving over 30 years for the 1980 murder of 16-year-old Paula Bohovesky of Pearl River.

MORE: Man Convicted Of Brutally Murdering Pearl River Teen Granted Parole, NYS Lawmakers Outraged

LaBarbera was one of two men imprisoned for killing the teen as she walked home from the Pearl River Library.

LaBarbera and Robert McCain were both found guilty of the murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in jail. Charges that the men allegedly raped the teen during the heinous attack were never brought to trial.

The decision by New York’s heavily criticized parole board to let the convicted murderer free sparked fresh outrage from state lawmakers and grieving families.

Gov. Cuomo’s appointees have recently set free several longtime inmates, including convicted cop killers Herman Bell and Judith Clark.

MORE: New York, The Pro-Criminal State? Lawmakers Slam Justice System After Infamous ‘Newlywed Killer’ Set Free

Making LaBarbera’s release even more controversial, the Rockland County man reportedly continues to blame McCain for the murder and has not accepted responsibility for his role in Bohovesky’s death – a common prerequisite before a criminal is released.

The victim’s 87-year-old mother told CBS2 she’s “not surprised” LaBarbera got in trouble so soon after being released.