NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Jeffrey Epstein was found injured on the floor of his jail cell, a law enforcement source told CBS News.
It’s unclear what caused his injuries or whether they were self-inflicted.
Epstein was put on suicide watch as a precaution, the source said. His injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.
READ: U.S. v. Jeffrey Epstein Indictment (PDF)
The disgraced financier is being held at the Manhattan Correctional Center.
He’s accused of recruiting and abusing dozens of underage girls at his $77 million New York mansion and Florida home in the early 2000s.
The 66-year-old pleaded not guilty earlier this month.
A judge denied bail, saying, “I doubt that any bail package can overcome danger to the community.”