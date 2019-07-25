NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City police officer accused in a murder for hire plot was back in court Thursday.
The judge put a stop to communication between the jailed officer and her 5-year-old son.
Valerie Cincinelli appeared in divorce court in Nassau County to face the estranged husband she is accused of plotting to kill.
The judge revoked her visitation calls with her son after she was accused of demonstrating poor judgement in one recent call and violating protocols for contact from behind bars.
“I think it’s punishing her son,” said Vincent Trimarco, Jr., Cincinelli’s attorney. “Her son should have contact with her, and certainly the rest of her family until everything is resolved.”
“The allegations against her, they are mind-blowing allegations,” said Erica Sakol, the husband’s attorney. To think that she would have this child lose his father.”
Cincenelli is also accused of plotting to kill her boyfriend’s teen-aged daughter.
One of Cincinelli’s brothers committed suicide earlier this month. He was an FBI agent.