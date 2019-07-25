Comments
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man is charged with making terroristic threats to a bank in Southampton.
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man is charged with making terroristic threats to a bank in Southampton.
Police said John Hudson, 55, of Riverhead, called TD Bank’s central call center around 11 a.m. Wednesday and threatened to start a fire at a bank on West Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays.
The bank employees were notified and started locking the doors, but then realized Hudson was already inside.
The employees called police, who arrived and arrested Hudson.
Police said they found two legal purchased rifles and some ammunition inside his vehicle.
Hudson was scheduled to be arraigned on a felony charge Thursday morning.