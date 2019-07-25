



Police released new surveillance photos late Wednesday night of the man they say threw a water bucket at officers in Harlem.

This comes as the sergeants benevolent association posted video of another similar attack on social media.

Police say the bucket hit an officer in the back of the head, causing pain and swelling. They previously released photos of three other men wanted in the Harlem incident.

NYPD Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey took to the streets of Brooklyn yesterday, demanding better from the community after officers were drenched with water while responding to a disturbance call in East New York.

“I preach to my officers to respect the community, and I’m going to preach to the community, respect my officers,” he said. “That’s unacceptable. The people who did these things over the weekend, they will face justice.”

NYPD Assistant Chief Maddrey talks to the Brownsville Community regarding the incident where two NYPD Officers had water thrown on them. @NYPD73Pct @HOT97 @EBROINTHEAM pic.twitter.com/82GnYfipMh — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) July 24, 2019

Police said 28-year-old Courtney Thompson, a known gang member, was arrested in that incident. He turned himself in and was charged with obstruction of governmental administration, criminal nuisance, criminal tampering, disorderly conduct and harassment.

“These aren’t kids playing in water that are doing this. These are adults, men, that think it’s alright,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said Wednesday, a day after criticizing the officers involved. “A message to anyone out there: If you think it’s alright to pour water on a cop or to interfere with an arrest, it’s not and you will be arrested.”

Meanwhile, video of a third incident shows officers standing near a crosswalk when they’re hit with buckets of water.

“NYPD Cops are in DANGER! Another video of water buckets being tossed. O’Neill needs to go before we get another cop killed!” the SBA tweeted yesterday. “TERRENCE where’s the Arrest. No more tough talking, stop blaming the cops if you can’t handle the job perhaps you and O’Neill should find new work!”

NYPD Cops are in DANGER! Another video of water buckets being tossed. O’Neill needs to go before we get another cop killed! TERRENCE where’s the Arrest. No more tough talking, stop blaming the cops if you can’t handle the job perhaps you and O’Neill should find new work! pic.twitter.com/Nl8PqUE8Zc — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 24, 2019

It’s unclear when or where that video was taken.

“NYPD police officers courageously face unknown & sometimes hostile circumstances each time they answer a call. Still, professional & composed, they carry out their vital work. As a city & a PD, we’ll never accept such disrespect,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted earlier this week.

NYPD police officers courageously face unknown & sometimes hostile circumstances each time they answer a call. Still, professional & composed, they carry out their vital work. As a city & a PD, we’ll never accept such disrespect. https://t.co/HBBwajRmTJ — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) July 23, 2019

In a letter to The New York Times, 27 black leaders condemned the behavior, including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

“We’re going to use this as a teaching moment, an opportunity to continue to expand on how police and communities can come together,” he said.

