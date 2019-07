If Noah Syndergaard is going to be traded before the July 31 deadline, his performance Wednesday night did little to impress any possible suitors.

Fernando Tatis Jr. got three hits and the San Diego Padres beat Syndergaard and the New York Mets 7-2 for their third win in 11 games since the All-Star break.

The Padres took advantage of two errors by left fielder Dominic Smith and sent the Mets to their fourth loss in five games.

Syndergaard showed off his durability by pitching seven innings, but also allowed eight hits and five walks in his potential final start at Citi Field. The righty also allowed four runs (three earned) before the end of the third inning to put New York in an early hole.

Dinelson Lamet made his fourth start since returning from Tommy John surgery, allowing two runs in four innings while striking out six.

Matt Strahm (4-7) entered in the fifth and struck out four over two perfect innings. Craig Stammen got into and out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh before Andrew Munoz and Luis Perdomo tossed a hitless inning apiece.

The Padres scored three times in third, helped by a pair of one-out walks by Syndergaard (7-5) and two misplays by Smith with two outs.

Manuel Margot walked, stole second base and then swiped third as Manny Machado coaxed a full-count walk. Margot scored on a sacrifice fly by Eric Hosmer.

Hunter Renfroe hit an RBI single and went to second on Smith’s first error. Franmil Reyes followed with a double and took third when Smith’s throw sailed off the glove of shortstop Amed Rosario.

The Padres added insurance in the eighth when Austin Hedges doubled home a run and Tatis had an RBI single.

Jeff McNeil hit a leadoff double in the Mets first and scored on Michael Conforto’s single. Lamet retired Rosario on a flyball with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Conforto doubled in the third on scored on Robinson Cano’s groundout. A day after hitting three home runs and going 4-for-4, Cano was hitless in four at-bats.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

RHP Zack Wheeler (right shoulder) felt fine after throwing off the mound Tuesday and is slated to come off the injured list to start Friday night against the Pirates.

UP NEXT:

NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (5-7, 3.02 ERA) is aiming to win consecutive starts for just the second time this year.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)