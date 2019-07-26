NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two infant children have died in the Bronx after reportedly being left in a parked car for an entire day.

Authorities say the father of those children is in custody and being questioned.

According to NYPD sources, both infants were less than a year-old.

They were found by their father unconscious and foaming from the mouth in the back seat Friday afternoon at Kingsbridge Terrace and West Kingsbridge Road just after 4 p.m.

Police tell CBS2 the father apparently forgot the baby boy and girl in the car Friday morning and went to work around 8 a.m.

The man called 911 but both children were pronounced dead at the scene, eight hours after being left in the sweltering car.

Police have not charged the father with a crime yet and are still investigating the incident.

