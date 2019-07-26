Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nine people were hurt when a fire broke out late Thursday night in the Bronx.
Firefighters were called around 11:30 p.m. to a building on Ogden Avenue and West 161st Street in the Highbridge section.
Flames could be seen shooting from the top floors.
“We were woke up by, pretty much, screaming people. They were knocking at our window,” one resident said. “No smoke alarm had gone off. But the minute I opened the front door, the hallways were engulfed in flames… We got our cat and we ran out of there as quickly as we could.”
All of the injuries were said to be minor.
The fire is now under control.