



More than a dozen innocent bystanders have been struck by stray bullets in New York City since the start of June.

In the latest incident, a 51-year-old man was caught in the crossfire of a shootout Wednesday in the Bronx.

This brazen shootout in the Bronx injured an innocent 51 yr old. The victim is expected to survive. Police are looking for the gunmen. There have been at least 14 incidents where stray bullets have injured innocent bystanders since the beginning of June. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/l66Cw93SFe — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) July 26, 2019

Surveillance video shows two men firing multiple shots at one another in the Concourse Village section. One raises his gun as he runs down Sherman Avenue.

The victim was shot in his torso while playing Dominoes with friends. He is expected to survive.

This is at least the 14th stray bullet shooting in two months.

“A big part of our problems is coming from a small number of gang and crew members,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. “The best solution is to take down those gangs and crews and have successful prosecutions.”

Around the same time Wednesday night, a 13-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder while sitting on a bench at St. Andrew’s Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The bullet pierced her lung, but she’s expected to survive.

Over the weekend, an 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg in East Harlem.

The alarming trend left community leaders outraged. They gathered at the Bed-Stuy playground yesterday and said area residents must be part of the solution.

“Our kids should not have to worry about sitting in a park and worry about a bullet flying into their chest, their back, neck or head or whatever it might be,” said Tony Herbert, of the National Action Network.

“There’s misconception in our neighborhood that getting people off the streets that’s causing chaos and hurting us is called snitching. It’s not snitching, they need to get off our streets,” Derek Perkinson, also of the National Action Network, added.

Police continue to search for the suspects in the Brooklyn and Bronx shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.