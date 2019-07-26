NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of Cannondale bicycles are being recalled after one person was killed and several others were seriously injured.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company is recalling about 9,700 model 2013 through 2016 Cannondale CAADX cyclocross bicycles equipped with disc brakes.
According to the CPSC, the fork can break, posing a fall hazard. There have been 11 reports of the fork breaking. Five of those incidents happened in the United States.
One person died, and seven people have reportedly been seriously injured. Some victims suffered concussions and one suffered a spinal injury.
The recalled bicycles were sold at authorized Cannondale dealers nationwide from August 2012 through August 2017.
Anyone who bought a recalled bicycle or wants to determine if their bicycle is affected by the recall should visit a local Cannondale dealer. Anyone with questions can call 844-370-1536 or email support@cyclingsportsgroup.com.
For more information, visit cannondale.com/en/USA/Safety-Notices-and-Recalls.