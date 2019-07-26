



– A court hearing over the “mayoral mess” in one municipality is set to address the conflict today.

Former Mayor Richard Thomas is seeking a court order order to block Andre Wallace from continuing to serve as acting mayor of Mount Vernon.

The city council unanimously voted Thomas out of office earlier this month after he pleaded guilty to grand larceny charges.

The council says Thomas is now a private citizen and has no right to intervene in government affairs.

The hearing takes place in White Plains.

MORE: Mount Vernon Mayor Defends Surprise Visit With Rapper Fatboy SSE, School Officials Plan To Sue Over Melee

Despite the Mount Vernon’s city charter stating that a deposed mayor has 24 hours to leave office, Thomas has refused to clear out and claims he will stay as a lame duck until Sept. 30.

That date was worked into the outgoing mayor’s plea deal with authorities, saving Thomas from facing felony charges and jail time.

The disgruntled politician has already caused more trouble for the city since his resignation, having the new police commissioner arrested for trespassing after taking his oath of office.

