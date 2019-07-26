NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s some bad news for basil lovers.
The Food and Drug Administration says fresh basil imported from a company in Mexico could be to blame for a cyclospora outbreak.
Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can lead to cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness.
Symptoms include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue.
The FDA urges people who have fresh basil shipped from Siga Logistics de RL de CV in Morelos, Mexico not to eat it and throw it away. The agency also advises restaurants not to serve or sell it.
So far, 132 people have been sickened in 11 states, including New York.
“We are grateful for the efforts of members of these state agencies who work hard every day to protect the health and wellbeing of all New Yorkers. We urge everyone to avoid eating these products until further notice,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement Friday.
