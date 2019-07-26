Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We’re getting a glimpse of a possible future park on Manhattan’s West Side.
The Hudson River Park Trust released renderings of the proposed Gansevoort Peninsula.
It’s an area just off West 12th Street that would include a sports field, beach and kayak access.
Designs are not yet final but construction is expected to start late next year.
The new park is expected to be complete by 2022.