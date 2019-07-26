SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A night of celebration took a terrifying turn on the Jersey Shore when a deck collapsed in in Sea Isle City.

More than two dozen people were packed on a Sea Isle City deck when it gave way. Neighbors say it’s a miracle nobody was killed.

Out of the nearly 30 people who were on the deck when it collapsed, only a few were badly hurt. On Thursday night, the deck still lays on the ground in pieces.

“We heard the nails creaking, we heard the wood splintering and we heard boom,” one witness said.

Many vacationers staying by 77th street in Sea Isle walked by the home to get a glimpse of the deck that suddenly came crashing down.

Cellphone video shows medics rushing to the home. Neighbors say up to 30 people were partying on the deck when it collapsed around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

“It completely boggles me to see something like that,” said Jamie Walter of Suffern, N.Y.

Walter is visiting Sea Isle City. He just turned 21 and was celebrating across the street just as he heard the crash. He immediately ran over to help pull people out of the debris.

“There was some guy stuck underneath the table and all the chairs. He was completely squished by everything,” Walter said.

From above, drone video shows the height of the deck before it dropped two stores. One girl broke her ankle, another suffered a concussion.

“It’s a shame something like that happened,” Mt. Laurel, New Jersey Frank Sciorinto said.

“Mainly we want to make sure everyone is OK,” said Jennifer Blake of Cinnaminson, N.J.

Sea Isle police are still investigating what lead up to the collapse.