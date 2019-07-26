Comments
WEST ISLIP (CBSNewYork) – A man who disappeared more than two weeks ago on Long Island and was reported missing has been found dead in his car.
Suffolk County police say 45-year-old Thomas Kelsey was found in his SUV in a ravine off of Route 231 in North Babylon on Thursday.
Investigators say they do not believe there was any foul play.
Thomas Kelsey was last seen leaving the Katch Restaurant in Lindenhurst on July 7. They say there’s been no sign of him or his SUV that was equipped with GPS.
Kelsey’s friends had organized search parties for him, noting he worked as a limo driver who lived alone in Centereach with his dog.