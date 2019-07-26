Comments
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey couple is on the run from state police and detectives say you should consider them armed and dangerous.
Authorities say 39-year-old Nicholas Layton and 33-year-old Rebecca Willis are wanted for possessing weapons and homemade explosives, and dealing drugs near Philadelphia.
The U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office are also trying to track down the Mount Holly couple.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Fugitive Unit Tip line at 1-800-437-7839 or email fugitive@gw.njsp.org