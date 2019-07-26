Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A bright, beautiful, warm day will give way to a truly spectacular summer night. Expect clear skies, light breezes, and comfortably mild temps around 70 in the City tonight… slightly cooler in the ‘burbs.
The weekend ahead looks very nice as well with abundant sunshine and temps in the mid/upper 80s. Humidity will creep up a bit on Sunday but we’re not expecting a repeat of last weekend’s oppressive heat.
The work week starts off on a hot not with temps in the low 90s and elevated humidity, and the next chance for isolated showers returns late Tuesday…a better chance on Wednesday with temps in the mid 80s.
Have a great weekend!