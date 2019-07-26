Comments
Your Friday afternoon looks picture perfect with high pressure dominating across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Expect temperatures to climb into the mid 80s or so with not-so-terrible humidity levels.
Tonight will be quite nice with clear skies all across the area. We’ll only dip to around 70° in the city, but expect temps to fall into the 60s and even 50s for distant suburbs.
Tomorrow’s another treat with mainly sunny skies overhead. Expect temps to climb into the mid 80s again with low 80s along the coast.
As for Sunday, we’ll take the humidity up a tad, but we’re still looking at a nice day.