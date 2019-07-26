



The NYPD says grandparents should beware of a scam targeting seniors.

The victims are told their grandson is in trouble with the law and needs cash for bail.

Help us identify this suspect #wanted for 2 phone scam incidents. A suspect calls elderly victims, states their grandson is arrested, & then demands cash for bail money, which is picked up in person by this female at victims home. Any info ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips. #UES pic.twitter.com/993jOuf57A — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) July 26, 2019

In the latest incident on July 12, police said an 85-year-old woman received a call from a man claiming to be a public defender. He told her that if she wanted to bail her grandson out, she would have to provide $1,600 in cash.

The victim agreed and an unidentified woman met her on Park Avenue in a dark colored Honda CRV to pick up the money.

There was a similar incident on May 2. Police said a 78-year-old woman got a call from someone claiming to be a lawyer who said her grandson had been arrested and she would need to send $8,700 for his release. She then sent that money to an unidentified account.

Police believe there could be other incidents that haven’t been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.