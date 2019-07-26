



– The new NYU Long Island campus and the NYU School of Medicine in Manhattan are believed to be the only medical schools in the country to waive tuition for students regardless of need.

The first 24 students chosen for this prestigious coveted medical program just appeared to be shaking with excitement, reports CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan.

Reciting the medical Hippocratic oath in the new medical school’s inaugural “white coat” ceremony in Mineola, their $60,000 per year tuition was covered by an NYU scholarship thanks to generous donors like Kenneth Langone.

When the program was first announced, Langone acknowledged it would be a team effort to increase the number of new doctors on Long Island.

As of this very minute, we’re all partners – all of you students, your families, all of the wonderful staff here, we’re all partners in the most noble of callings,” he said. “What is that? To help people live healthier, happier, better lives.”

All student were offered a conditional acceptance to an NYU Winthrop Hospital residency slot upon graduation.

The only school in the nation to offer such a conditional guarantee, the program concentrates on primary care as our country faces a growing shortage of primary care doctors who are the principal physicians for most people.

Spenser Bivona is one of three Long Islanders in the program.

“It really allows me to pursue my passion in medicine without having that burden of all that money you owe to the government or to other banks or loans,” he said. “It also allows me to go into specialties that I love and not have to worry too much about the money part of it.”

Classes begin Monday with no tuition to worry about and with a focus on becoming primary care physicians on Long Island.

