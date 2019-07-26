NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re heading to Penn Station to use LIRR, your weekend is off to a very bad start.

Commuters are being met with long delays and packed trains after another service suspension caused massive backups leaving Manhattan.

LIRR is currently reporting 20-minute delays and multiple canceled trains.

We continue to experience residual eastbound delays averaging 20 minutes and some cancellations from Penn Station following earlier police activity in Penn Station. We will keep you updated. — LIRR (@LIRR) July 26, 2019

The latest commuter mess reportedly started after a person was spotted trespassing on the tracks between Penn Station and Jamaica Friday afternoon.

Police had to be called in to remove the person and service was suspended for over an hour.

A passenger extra train will operate shortly from Jamaica making all stops to Ronkonkoma to accommodate customers due to a service suspension between Penn and Jamaica as a result of an unauthorized person on the tracks in Penn Station. — LIRR (@LIRR) July 26, 2019

Although service has been fully restored, commuters leaving for the weekend say the damage has been done.

Penn Station remains jam-packed with riders waiting for backed up trains and some of the cars that are arriving reportedly have no air conditioning.