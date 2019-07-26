CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re heading to Penn Station to use LIRR, your weekend is off to a very bad start.

Commuters are being met with long delays and packed trains after another service suspension caused massive backups leaving Manhattan.

LIRR is currently reporting 20-minute delays and multiple canceled trains.

The latest commuter mess reportedly started after a person was spotted trespassing on the tracks between Penn Station and Jamaica Friday afternoon.

Police had to be called in to remove the person and service was suspended for over an hour.

Although service has been fully restored, commuters leaving for the weekend say the damage has been done.

Commuter crowds pack into Penn Station on Friday, July 26, 2019. (credit: Caitlin Gilhooly)

Penn Station remains jam-packed with riders waiting for backed up trains and some of the cars that are arriving reportedly have no air conditioning.

