LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities are investigating six suspicious fires that broke out in Linden and Roselle late Thursday night.
According to authorities, suspicious fires were reported at a doctor’s office on Wood Avenue, in an empty home on Seymour Avenue, in a dumpster at Joseph E. Soehl Middle School, along with brush fires on East Custis and West Price. There was also a fire reported on 9th Avenue Roselle.
The various fires started at around 10 p.m. with the fire at Wood Avenue, which grew to two alarms. Residents from a neighboring building had to be evacuated, but no injuries were reported. The fire at the empty home on Seymour Avenue broke out around half an hour later. The home was totally destroyed, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.
So far, no one has been charged in connection with the case, Linden Police said.
Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call (908) 474-8537.