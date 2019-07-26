



Howard County officials and the Merriweather Post Pavilion are in negotiations to bring the event to Merriweather next month.

Organizers had originally hoped to hold the event in Watkins Glen, New York, and then in the Town of Vernon. Permits for both locations were rejected.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball made the argument that Columbia would be a perfect location for the iconic concert.

“We’re a place that supports and celebrates arts and culture, and so this will celebrate arts and culture and history and be a place where all throughout Columbia, all throughout Howard County, throughout the region can come and celebrate a piece of history,” Ball said.

A number of media outlets, including the New York Times, have reported the deal has been finalized.

The original lineup of performers included The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Jay Z, Imagine Dragons, Dead and Company and Chance the Rapper, among others.

Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters, David Crosby, Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile, Country Joe McDonald, Halsey, the Lumineers and India.Arie are still expected to appear in the festival.

On Friday, Jay-Z and original Woodstock performer John Fogerty announced they were pulling out of the Woodstock 50.

