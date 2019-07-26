Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “The World’s Biggest Bounce House” has arrived in New York.
The inflatable attraction will be at the Aviator Sports and Events Center in Brooklyn from July 26-Aug. 4.
Big Bounce America boasts their inflatable castle holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s biggest bounce house. It features a live DJ, climbing towers, basketball hoops, slides, ball pits and more.
“The Giant,” an inflatable obstacle course, and “AirSPACE,” a space-themed attraction with ball pits and a 60-foot maze, will also be coming to the events center.
Bounce sessions are available for different age groups, including an adults-only session for ages 16 and older.
For more details and to purchase tickets, visit thebigbounceamerica.com.