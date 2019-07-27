



— The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly followed a young woman home, then tried to attack her.

It happened early Friday morning near Avenue A and East 12th Street in Manhattan.

Police say an unknown individual started following a 21-year-old woman who was walking home.

He allegedly followed her into her building, forced his way into her apartment and threw her to the ground.

The suspect was then scared off by the victim’s roommate.

He was last seen running near 11th Street and 1st Avenue.

The victim was not injured, and the suspect did not steal anything.

The suspect is described as a black man with a slim build. Police say he had brown eyes, short black afro-hair and a beard. He was wearing a black hooded sweat jacket, black pants, a white t-shirt and black sneakers at the time of the incident. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.