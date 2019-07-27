HOPATCONG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A swimming advisory has been partially lifted at New Jersey’s largest lake.
The Department of Environment Protection says it’s safe to touch the water in the Indian Harbor area of Lake Hopatcong, but the public should still avoid contacting the water in other areas of the lake.
A harmful algae bloom (HAB) and elevated bacteria levels throughout the majority of the lake prompted officials to issue advisories earlier this summer.
The DEP says exposure to the HAB can cause rashes, allergy-like reactions, flu-like symptoms, gastroenteritis, respiratory irritation and eye irritation.
People shouldn’t eat fish caught in the lake, and the public is urged to keep their pets away from the water, as well.
Boating and other recreational activities that don’t involve touching the water are not considered dangerous.