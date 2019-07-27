Comments
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of sending inappropriate pictures to an underage girl.
According to the Nassau County Police Department, 58-year-old Arthur Pollera, of Massapequa, had a sexual conversation with the juvenile on Snapchat around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
He also allegedly sent pictures of his genitals to the girl.
Pollera was later arrested and charged with disseminating indecent material to minors.
Police say Pollera used the username “APollera2019” on Snapchat, and anyone else who may be a victim is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call Special Victims Squad at (516) 573-4022.