By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s finally the weekend, and we have some winning weather in store! Expect tons of sun with temps in the mid to upper 80s. It’ll be warmer Sunday with temps closer to 90, and it’ll be a littler more humid, but we’re not expecting a repeat of last weekend’s oppressive heat.
The new week will kick off on a hot note with temps in the low 90s and high humidity, and the next chance for isolated showers returns late Tuesday…a better chance will be on Wednesday with temps in the mid 80s.