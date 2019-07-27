Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a gorgeous, sun-filled Saturday across the area, and it certainly felt like summer. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with pleasantly mild temps in the upper 60s to low 70s around the area.
Tomorrow will be even warmer, and unfortunately the humidity will be a little bit higher, so it’ll feel a bit sticky out there. Temps for many spots could top 90 degrees, but it’ll be a bit cooler along the shores…a perfect day to cool off at the beach! There is a slight risk of a pop-up storm north and west of NYC tomorrow afternoon.
Monday will start off the new week on a hot and humid note with temps in the low 90s along with higher humidity with more of the same expected on Tuesday.