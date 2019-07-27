NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Drivers on the Upper West Side are surprised and many outraged over sudden parking changes in their neighborhood.

They say parking was already difficult and has now become even tougher because of new city rules.

The new “no parking” signs can now be spotted on most blocks along West End Avenue from 79th to 96th Streets.

“I think it’s ridiculous. They’re taking away spaces and there’s no reason for it,” Alan Dworkowitz said.

Parking spots snatched from residents Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“They eliminated a lot of spots that’s very much needed for my tenants,” local doorman Donny Garcia explained.

“It did go into effect about a week and a half ago but we don’t know.”

Residents say they had no idea these changes were coming until the signs popped up, many now left wondering why. So CBS2 got some answers from the city’s Department of Transportation.

A spokesperson claims the agency did notify all affected community boards and elected officials, adding it’s all part of the citywide residential loading zone program.

The program is meant to efficiently use curb space for loading and unloading trucks, plus passenger pick-ups and drop-offs.

The end goal? Minimizing double parking.

“I hate driving down West End. It’s very dangerous people, are always double parking… so I think it’s actually a very good thing,” Daria Pizzetta said.

Others on the Upper West Side however, are not so sure it’ll make any difference.

“They say it’s to help with congestion and double parking what do you?” CBS2’s Reena Roy asked Dworkowitz.

“It doesn’t it doesn’t work out that way.”

“Who’s surprised de Blasio is the mayor. It’s terrible it’s kinda the way it goes around here right?” Owen Daly added, slamming City Hall’s latest attack on drivers and parking.

“I hope they give us our parking spots back it would be a great thing.”

The city will be evaluating the effectiveness of the program over the next year, but for now, the signs are here to stay.