NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released new information in the hunt for the people seen disrespecting the NYPD by throwing buckets of water at officers.
Videos show several incidents including one which happened Sunday on 115th Street in Harlem.
An officer was hit in the head with a bucket during that attack.
Authorities have now released new pictures of additional suspects they’re looking for.
They say they are looking for 14 people – including one woman – who are all wanted for questioning in the Harlem incident.
