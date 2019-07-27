CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released new information in the hunt for the people seen disrespecting the NYPD by throwing buckets of water at officers.

Suspects wanted for dousing NYPD officers with water in Harlem. (Credit: NYPD)

Videos show several incidents including one which happened Sunday on 115th Street in Harlem.

An officer was hit in the head with a bucket during that attack.

Authorities have now released new pictures of additional suspects they’re looking for.

They say they are looking for 14 people – including one woman – who are all wanted for questioning in the Harlem incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

