NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly went for a joy ride in a stolen SuperShuttle van.
It happened just after 12 a.m. on June 20 near Queens Boulevard and 38th Street in Long Island City.
Police say the suspect got into the van, started it and drove off.
The vehicle was later found six miles away in Kew Gardens.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.