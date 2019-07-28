



It happened just before 11 p.m. inside the playground area of the Brownsville Recreational Center at the intersection of Christopher and Hegeman avenues.

About 2,000 people were in the area for the neighborhood’s annual “Old Timer’s” event. The event was coming to a close when the shooting occurred.

According to NYPD Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, a total of seven men and five women were struck by gunfire. The victims are between c21-55 years old.

One victim, a 38-year-old man, was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. His identity has not yet been released. Maddrey said Sunday that another victim is in very critical condition and is “fighting for his life.”

No arrests have been made in the case at this time.

Web Extra: Mayor Bill De Blasio, Police Officials Address Brooklyn Shooting —

Michael Kemper, the NYPD deputy chief, says evidence has been collected and is being processed. One weapon was recovered.

Authorities say based on witness statements and ballistic evidence, they believe there were “no less than two shooters and two guns.”

Police commissioner James O’Neill says they are looking into the possibility that the shooting may have been gang-related, saying that has been the motive for about half of past recorded shootings and incidents of violence in that precinct.

Brownsville’s Old Timer’s event takes place during the last week of July every year. It includes live performances, music and entertainment.

Maddrey says about 5,000 people attended the event on Friday night and there were no incidents.

“I want to make really clear this tragedy does not define Brownsville, does not define the people of Brownsville, does not define what’s happening on the ground in a community that has worked so hard and come so far,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“It was a tragic ending to a wonderful weekend. We’re going to continue on. This event will be held next year, and we always learn,” O’Neill said.

Officials say there were about 100 police officers present at the event when the shooting happened.

“We all thought it was firecrackers because, you know, you felt so safe with police presence here. Who’s going to think this is gunfire at an event like this? And then when you start seeing the crowd running and screaming, then that’s when everything clicked on that, you know, that this is gunfire, so the first thing you’re looking for is cover,” community activist Michael Thomas said.

Anyone with photos or videos taken before, during or after the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.