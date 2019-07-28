



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Athena and Cookie.

Athena is an 8-month-old, 18-pound Pomsky, which is a Pomeranian-Husky mix. Like a Husky, Athena sheds and has beautiful blue eyes, and like a Pomeranian, she has a winning smile. Athena likes going for walks, cuddling and having her hair brushed.

Cookie will be 2 years old in November, weighs 22 pounds and is also a Pomsky. Cookie really looks like a little Husky. Cookie enjoys playing and being the center of attention. Cookie’s size makes her good for apartment living but having a backyard to play in would be best.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Georgie, the 7-month-old Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix, went home with Janene and Tony to New Jersey. Janene and Tony also have a 7-year-old, 6-pound Pekingese-Chihuahua mix named Lulu. It was an instant love match for the two pups, and now Georgie not only has two wonderful parents but a big sister to show him the ropes.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.