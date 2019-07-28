Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — National Cheesecake Day is on Tuesday, and Junior’s Restaurant is known for having the world’s most fabulous cheesecake.
Founded by Harry Rosen in 1950, this New York City icon is still serving up great food, great service and great cheesecake.
Third-generation owner Alan Rosen says making New York-style cheesecake is “hard, but it’s simple.”
Original New York Cheesecake
Ingredients:
- Sponge cake crust
- Four 8 oz. packages of full-fat cream cheese
- 1 2/3 cups of sugar
- 1/4 cup of cornstarch
- 1 tbsp. of pure vanilla extract
- 2 extra-large eggs
- 3/4 cup of heavy cream or whipping cream
In honor of National Cheesecake Day, Junior’s Restaurants will be offering some great deals on its famous dessert. For more details, visit juniorscheesecake.com.