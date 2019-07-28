Swim Across America Holding Charity Event In Long IslandNext weekend, people of all ages will take a dip to raise money for a cancer cure.

Furry Friend Finder: Athena & Cookie Searching For Their Forever HomesAthena and Cookie are both Pomskies, which are Pomeranian-Husky mixes.

Catwalk Almost Ready For Algonquin Hotel's Feline Fashion Show, FundraiserCats will prance down the runway next week to raise money for their furry friends.

Historic Wooden Tug Boat Back Giving Tours, Unique View Of NYC From The WaterThe last wooden tugboat to sail in NYC sits on the East River, and after more than a decade, it's back to offering rides to passengers.

Weekend Things To Do: MoMa PopRally, Poetry Festival And MoreTime Out New York's Will Gleason shares this weekend's best happenings around NYC, including the MoMA PopRally, the NYC Poetry Festival and the Great Forgotten Garden Party.

Cafes In New York City: 4 New Spots To TryHere are the newest places to check out the next time you're on the hunt for a cafe in New York City.