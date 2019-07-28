Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Summer parties are in full swing.
Many people find hosting the actual party lots of fun, but making all of that food… not so much.
Chef Diego Burgos, culinary director of Michael Jordan’s Steak House and SolToro at the Mohegan Sun, has some tips for how to throw summer’s best party with his crowd-pleasing recipes that make cooking both easy and fun.
Table-side Guac
Ingredients:
- 1 avocado
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 tsp. minced serrano peppers
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 lime
- 1 tsp. diced onion
- 1 tsp. diced tomato
- 1 tsp. chopped cilantro
Shrimp Michelada
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. Mexican lager
- 4 oz. Bloody Mary mix
- Tajin seasoning (to taste)
- Mini Street Tortilla
- 2 oz. white fish, seasoned with Tajin
- Pickled cabbage with cilantro (garnish)
- Shrimp cocktail (3 each)
- 1 bacon straw