



— The mother of the twins who died late last week when they were allegedly left in a hot car by their father is now speaking out.

In a statement released through her lawyer on Sunday, Marissa Rodriguez said:

“Please respect that we are grieving and completely devastated at this time. This is my absolute worst nightmare. Everything I do reminds me of my sweet, intelligent, beautiful babies and I am still in disbelief.

“Though I am hurting more than I ever imagined possible, I still love my husband. He is a good person and great father and I know he would’ve never done anything to hurt our children intentionally. I will never get over this loss and I know he will never forgive himself for this mistake.

“This was a horrific accident, and I need him by my side to go through this together. Luna and Phoenix will always live in our hearts and memories and we are working hard to come to terms with what has happened. We need to grieve, be strong, and be present for our other children.

“We ask that you respect our privacy during this most difficult time.”

MORE: Father On Suicide Watch, Faces Manslaughter Charges After Allegedly Leaving Infant Twins In Hot Car All Day

Prosecutors say Juan Rodriguez left the couple’s 1-year-old twins inside his car Friday, when he went to work at a VA medical center in the Bronx. The little girl named Luna and boy named Phoenix were supposed to be taken to daycare.

Juan Rodriguez said he only realized his tragic mistake eight hours later.

He’s pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, and has been released on bail.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of the family. If you’d like to contribute, please click here.