Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 16-year-old was crowned solo champion at the first ever Fortnite World Cup in Queens.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 16-year-old was crowned solo champion at the first ever Fortnite World Cup in Queens.
One hundred top players from around the world took part in the video game frenzy at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing.
They had to take the L to 16-year-old Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf.
MORE: Long Island Teenager Stands To Win Big At Fortnite World Cup This Weekend At Arthur Ashe Stadium
The American teenager will be flossing all the way to the bank with $3 million in prize money.
It’s reportedly the biggest individual prize in competitive gaming history.