



It happened around 9 a.m. at 35th Street and Third Avenue in the Greenwood Heights section of Brooklyn. According to police, the 30-year-old cyclist swerved to avoid a car door that was opening and went into traffic, where he was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer truck.

The cyclist pronounced dead on arrival at Lutheran Hospital. No charges have been filed, police say no criminality was involved.

There have now been eighteen cyclists deaths on city streets so far this year:

The tragic spate of deaths prompted Mayor Bill de Blasio to unveil a new “Green Wave” bike safety plan Thursday.

Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces ‘Green Wave’ Bicycle Plan



“It can not go on like this,” de Blasio said at the time.

The $58 million plan would:

Create more protected bike lanes

Expand bike lanes in 10 priority districts in Brooklyn and Queens that have seen a large number of accidents

Expand Project “Green Wave” so that all traffic can pass from one green light to another

One part of the plan in the pilot program is to adjust the timing of green lights so that all traffic – cars, trucks and bikes – can pass through one light after another.

The speed limit in those zones will be set at 15 miles per hour, and the first corridors are set to come online next year.