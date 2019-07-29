NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another bicyclist has been struck and killed on the streets of New York City.
It happened around 9 a.m. at 35th Street and Third Avenue in the Greenwood Heights section of Brooklyn. According to police, the 30-year-old cyclist swerved to avoid a car door that was opening and went into traffic, where he was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer truck.
The cyclist pronounced dead on arrival at Lutheran Hospital. No charges have been filed, police say no criminality was involved.
There have now been eighteen cyclists deaths on city streets so far this year:
- Jan. 1 – Hugo Alexander Sinto Garcia, 26, was killed on Third Avenue near East 28th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
- Jan. 4 – Hector Ayala, 41, was killed on Linden Boulevard near Crescent Street in East New York, Brooklyn.
- Jan. 26 – Susan Moses, 63, was killed at Kings Highway and Van Sicklen Street in Gravesend, Brooklyn.
- Feb. 4 – Joseph Chiam, 72, was killed by a tractor-trailer truck at 8th Avenue and 45th Street in Midtown, Manhattan. The driver took off.
- Feb. 28 – Aurilla Lawrence, 25, was killed at Broadway and Rodney Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
- March 14 – Robert Spencer, 53, was killed at Borden Avenue and Second Street in Long Island City, Queens.
- April 17 – Pedro Tepozteco, 26, was killed on 47th Street near 17th Avenue in Borough Park, Brooklyn.
- April 27 – Victor Ang, 74, was killed on 11th Avenue near West 30th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan.
- May 11 – Kenichi Nakagawa, 22, was killed at Dean Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
- May 12 – Robert Sommer, 29, was killed by a car on Avenue U between Burnett and East 33rd streets in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
- May 15 – Yisroel Schwartz, 16, was killed at 17th Avenue and 53rd Street in Borough Park, Brooklyn.
- June 9 – Mohammed Abdullah, 29, was killed by a car at Avenue D and 105th Street in Canarsie, Brooklyn. The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated with her 4-year-old daughter in the backseat.
- June 24 – Robyn Hightman, 20, was killed by a tractor-trailer truck at West 23rd Street and Sixth Avenue. The driver was cited for equipment violations.
- June 27 – Ernest Askew, 57, was killed by a car at Chester Street and Sutter Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn.
- July 1 – Devra Freelander, 28, was killed by a cement truck at Boerum Street and Bushwick Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
- July 23 – Alex Cordero, 17, was killed by tow truck at Castleton Avenue and Clove Road in the West Brighton section of Staten Island.
- July 23 – A 58-year-old man was killed by a box truck at McGuiness Boulevard and Norman Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
- July 29 – A 30-year-old man was killed by a tractor-trailer at 35th Street and Third Avenue in Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn.
The tragic spate of deaths prompted Mayor Bill de Blasio to unveil a new “Green Wave” bike safety plan Thursday.
Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces ‘Green Wave’ Bicycle Plan
“It can not go on like this,” de Blasio said at the time.
The $58 million plan would:
- Create more protected bike lanes
- Expand bike lanes in 10 priority districts in Brooklyn and Queens that have seen a large number of accidents
- Expand Project “Green Wave” so that all traffic can pass from one green light to another
One part of the plan in the pilot program is to adjust the timing of green lights so that all traffic – cars, trucks and bikes – can pass through one light after another.
The speed limit in those zones will be set at 15 miles per hour, and the first corridors are set to come online next year.