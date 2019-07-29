



— Twelve people were shot at a community event in Brooklyn on Saturday. On Monday, the neighborhood is coming together to call for an end to the violence.

People gathered in Brownsville to march together through their community. The Brownsville Rapid Response Coalition, a group that just formed, is leading the charge against violence in the wake of this weekend’s mass shooting.

“If we don’t do this, and think outside the box, we’re going to have young people being in the box and that’s what we’re seeing and happened over the weekend,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

Adams was referring to the 38-year-old man killed in the Brownsville shooting. He said more funding could prevent similar violent attacks in the future.

“The city right now through the mayor’s office to end of gun violence, they allocate about $35 million-$36 million. That is not enough,” Adams said.

After 12 people were hit by bullets at the block party, he wants to double that. A chunk of the $74 million he’s requesting would go to groups on the ground.

“They’re called ‘violent interrupters.’ They go to what’s considered to be hot spots. These are known locations where [there are] gangs and potential shooters,” Adams said.

Police said the Brownsville recreation complex, where at least two shooters opened fire, is one of those spots. There were 100 NYPD officers on duty during the attack at the annual “OldTimers” celebration, but Adams said many violent interrupters are ex-gang members. If on the payroll, they may have spotted signs of the shooting before it happened.

A large percentage of the proposed funding would go to proactive policing like reintegration programs for gang members, foster care for at-risk youth, and partnerships with hot spot hospitals and schools.

Georgette Webster held her 7-year-old daughter, Hazle, tighter as she walked by the scene of the shooting. She said she’s skeptical about Adams’ proposed solution.

“There’s enough police, but what can you do? They can’t be everywhere at every time,” Webster said.

Cecil Askew said he is on board for more boots on the ground.

“We need more policemen out here, much more, much more police,” the 79-year-old said.

Tanisha Campbell planned on attending evening events with her six kids this summer, but now that’s changed.

“We are in the house before it gets dark,” Campbell said.

However, on Monday night a large group of people left their homes and flooded the streets in the name of safety.