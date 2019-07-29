



– What is the first image that comes to mind when you ask people to think of Coney Island

“I think the boardwalk, probably,” one visitor told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

But lately, talking a stroll on the iconic landmark is more hazardous than it is enjoyable.

“You hear creaks, and you’re just bumping around. It’s kind of unsafe,” said cyclist Gabriel Sanchez.

Locals say a stretch of the boardwalk between the amusement park and aquarium is the most deteriorated. Planks are loose, and screws and nails are popping off.

Alex Escobar, who works at a concession stand nearby, says there have already been several accidents.

“For the past three years, especially right there, up in the front, I’ve seen lots of people trip,” he said.

“It’s in dire need of repair. It’s horrible. It’s dangerous,” said Harlem resident Raul Ocasio.

“[I look for] bumps or unevenness, because that could just sent me right over and I would just fall,” a cyclist named Ethan told Fan.

Millions of people visit Coney Island every year. Advocates say the number is growing, but the infrastructure is aging. They say the funding is not keeping up with the wear and tear.

The New York City Parks Department is responsible for the boardwalk’s upkeep. Fan reached out to them repeatedly today to ask about it.

They told CBS2 they are always working to maintain the popular summer destination, and after pressing them for hours, they said they cautioned off a portion of the boardwalk near the aquarium and will be addressing the repairs in the off-season.

“This should look just like Rockefeller Center, that prestigious. As many that come here, this should be on point,” Ocasio said.

Tourists should be leaving the boardwalk with smiles, not bruises.

The New York City Parks Department says they have received four reports of injuries on the boardwalk so far this year, but none of them happened by the aquarium.