NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A delivery driver is accused of striking two pedestrians, killing one, in a hit-and-run incident on Long Island.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Monday in front of the AutoZone on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon.

Suffolk County police say 26-year-old Donnell Hicks, of Queens, was driving a work van when he struck 38-year-old Ann Marie Christina, of East Quogue, and a 40-year-old man.

Hicks allegedly did not stop and continued driving northbound on Deer Park Avenue. Police say Christina was caught underneath the vehicle and dragged until Hicks made a right-hand turn onto Shade Street in Deer Park. Christina then became dislodged and came to rest in the road, while Hicks continued on his route.

Christina was taken to a West Islip medical center, where she was pronounced dead.

The second victim was also taken to a West Islip medical center. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Investigators located Hicks just before 2 p.m. at an AutoZone on Portion Road in Ronkonkoma.

Hicks was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.