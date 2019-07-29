NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least one person is dead and two others are injured after a fire broke out early Monday in Queens.

Firefighters responded around 3 a.m. to the fifth floor of an apartment building on Elmurst Avenue.

“The fire alarm went off, the neighbors were just knocking, banging on the door, like to tell everyone to wake up. I opened the door, I just saw like a little bit of smoke come out,” said Anthony Vazquez, who lives in the building. “Once the smoke came out I called my parents, like I told them to wake up, because all of them were sleeping, I was the only one awake.”

A 51-year-old man was killed. Two other people were injured – one critical and one minor.

