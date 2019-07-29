Comments
LAWRENCE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was an unexpected delivery Monday morning in a parking lot on Long Island.
Shantie Krissoondatt, 27, gave birth just before 8:30 a.m. in her car outside the Costco on Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence.
Three Nassau County police officers and a paramedic helped deliver the beautiful baby girl.
Krissoondatt thanked them at South Nassau Community Hospital later Monday afternoon.
“It just happened so quickly. I mean, I still didn’t have time to process it. I’m still in shock. I’m just grateful for everyone that was there to help,” she said.
Her due date was Aug. 13.
Both Krissoondatt and her baby are doing just fine. There’s no word on if Krissoondatt has named the baby yet.