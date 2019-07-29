CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:New Jersey Devils, NHL, Nikita Gusev

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils acquired left wing Nikita Gusev from the Vegas Golden Knights and signed him to a two-year contract with an average annual salary of $4.5 million.

Nikita Gusev of the Olympic Athletes from Russia tries to control the puck in the third period against Slovaki during the Men’s Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Gangneung Hockey Centre on Feb. 14, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Devils sent a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round pick to Vegas in the deal announced Monday.

The 27-year-old Gusev has spent his entire professional career in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League. He is a four-time KHL All-Star who had 17 goals and 65 assists for SKA St. Petersburg in 2018-19.

Gusev has 119 goals and 213 assists in 391 career games.

The Golden Knights acquired Gusev from Tampa Bay during the 2017 expansion draft for a pair of draft picks. He joined Vegas for the 2019 playoffs, but did not play.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply