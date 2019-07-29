



The president will be joined by 200 first responders, survivors and family members of victims.

Comedian Jon Stewart championed the “Never Forget the Heroes Act,” which passed in Congress last week.

CBSN New York: 9/11 First Responder, Family Member On What Signing Will Mean

It was renamed in memory of retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez, who passed away last month, FDNY Firefighter Ray Pfeifer, who died in 2017, and NYPD Det. James Zadroga, who died in 2006.

The bill extends the fund through 2092, essentially making it permanent.

It would result in about $10.2 billion in additional compensation payments over 10 years, including more than $4 billion for claims already filed.

SEE IT: Jon Stewart Reacts To Senate Extending 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund

Earlier this month, the FDNY lost its 200th member to a 9/11-related illness.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello will be at the White House today when the president signs the bill.