



The search is on for two shooters who killed one person and wounded 11 others during a block party Saturday in Brooklyn.

Police say tips are coming in, but they could always use more. Meanwhile, they’re increasing their presence in the Brownsville neighborhood.

“If anyone has any video before the event, during the event before the shooting, during the shooting and maybe after the shooting, please please turn that over to us,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said on Sunday.

Web Extra: Mayor Bill De Blasio, Police Officials Address Brooklyn Shooting:

One hundred officers were monitoring the annual “OlderTimers” community event at the Brownsville Recreational Center when shots rang out around 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said two men opened fire just as the party was ending.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Eleven other people, between the ages of 21 and 55, were injured. One is still in critical condition.

Deniesa Murdaugh was among those shot.

“When we turned around to run, I heard two shots go off and I was hit in my back,” she told CBS2. “I was on the floor panicking. I couldn’t breathe, my heart was racing. Everyone was surrounding me. I was feeling faint, I couldn’t stand up.”

Her mother said her clothing saved her.

“The thickness of the bra line – the bullet was caught there. So when the EMS came and snapped her bra, the bullet fell off,” she said.

Investigators recovered one gun from the crime scene. While the motive of the shooting is unknown, police said it could be gang-related.

“If you look back at violence, specifically shootings in Brooklyn North, about half of them are gang/crews-related,” said O’Neill. “So that’s something we are going to take a look at, definitely.”

Web Extra: Community Leaders Address Brooklyn Shooting:

In a statement, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said communities cannot become numb to these incidents and they cannot be normalized.

“Last night, a beloved Brooklyn community celebration was devastated by horrific gun violence, and this morning, the city stands and grieves with the community. I offer my prayers for peace and comfort to the family of the man killed in last night’s shooting, and to all those wounded- that they may recover quickly and fully.

“The plague of gun violence that infects our city and our nation is devastating and pervasive. Our country experiences a mass shooting nearly every day, although it doesn’t always make the headlines. And the acts of gun violence occurring daily on the streets are themselves one continuous mass shooting.

“Every act of violence is a tragedy, each loss heartbreaking. We cannot become numb to that pain or to the incidents that cause it, we must meet each with strength, resolve, and action toward preventing the next. These shootings may be frequent, but they can never be normal.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio added that this doesn’t define the Brownsville community and he expects the event to go on next year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio added that this doesn't define the Brownsville community and he expects the event to go on next year.

Anyone with photos or videos taken before, during or after the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.