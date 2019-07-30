Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they’re searching for a gunman caught on camera in the Bronx.
The suspect allegedly shot a 23-year-old man in the back early Sunday morning in the Fordham Manor section.
It happened around 4 a.m. on West Kingsbridge Road near Sedgewick Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.