NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn Botanic Garden is ramping up a battle over sunlight.
The people running the 109-year-old garden say two proposed high-rise towers would block the rays from getting to their plants, CBSN New York’s Alice Gainer reports.
An Old Spice factory located at 960 Franklin Ave. is the proposed site of the towers. It’s just over a block from Brooklyn Botanic Garden.
A “Fight for Sunlight” exhibit opened at the garden Tuesday. It’s to educate the public on what they say would happen to the conservatory if the towers were built.
They’re urging local elected officials to reject the developer’s rezoning bid.
“About two proposed 40-story towers, just 150 feet from the garden’s conservatories, greenhouses and nurseries, and we’re concerned about the sunlight that we’ll lose from the shadow effect of those buildings, as much as four-and-a-half hours of sunlight,” garden president Scot Medbury said.
CBS2 has reached out to the towers’ developer, Continuum, but have yet to hear back.